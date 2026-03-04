Roman Kantserov News: Crosses 60-point mark in KHL

Kantserov scored a goal and added an assist in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 3-0 win over Dinamo Minsk on Tuesday in the KHL.

Kantserov continues to lead the KHL in goals, now at 33, and he's also earned 28 assists for 61 points through 58 appearances. The Blackhawks prospect's stock has risen dramatically with this outburst of offense, which came after a 38-point regular season a year ago. His KHL deal ends after this season, so Chicago probably won't be waiting much longer to get an up-close look at the 21-year-old forward.