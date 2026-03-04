Roman Kantserov News: Crosses 60-point mark in KHL
Kantserov scored a goal and added an assist in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 3-0 win over Dinamo Minsk on Tuesday in the KHL.
Kantserov continues to lead the KHL in goals, now at 33, and he's also earned 28 assists for 61 points through 58 appearances. The Blackhawks prospect's stock has risen dramatically with this outburst of offense, which came after a 38-point regular season a year ago. His KHL deal ends after this season, so Chicago probably won't be waiting much longer to get an up-close look at the 21-year-old forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Kantserov See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1509 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January41 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Kantserov See More