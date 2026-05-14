Roman Kantserov News: Inks entry-level deal

Kantserov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Kantserov scored 36 goals and 64 points in 63 outings with KHL Magnitogorsk in the 2025-26 regular season. He also contributed four goals and eight points in 15 KHL playoff appearances this year. After that level of success in the KHL, Kantserov should be able to secure a spot on Chicago's Opening Night roster for the upcoming campaign.