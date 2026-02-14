Roman Kantserov headshot

Roman Kantserov News: Reaches 30-goal mark in KHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Kantserov scored a goal in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 4-3 shootout win over Salavat Yulaev Ufa on Friday in the KHL.

With the tally, Kantserov reached the 30-goal mark for the season. He's up to 54 points in 50 outings, including four points over his last five games. The Blackhawks prospect continues to impress, and that will likely make Chicago interested in getting him signed to an entry-level deal for 2026-27 and beyond.

Roman Kantserov
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Kantserov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Kantserov See More
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January
NHL
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January
Author Image
Jon Litterine
23 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
351 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2023 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 20, 2023