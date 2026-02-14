Roman Kantserov News: Reaches 30-goal mark in KHL
Kantserov scored a goal in Metallurg Magnitogorsk's 4-3 shootout win over Salavat Yulaev Ufa on Friday in the KHL.
With the tally, Kantserov reached the 30-goal mark for the season. He's up to 54 points in 50 outings, including four points over his last five games. The Blackhawks prospect continues to impress, and that will likely make Chicago interested in getting him signed to an entry-level deal for 2026-27 and beyond.
