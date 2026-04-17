Roman Kantserov News: Scores series-clinching goal

Kantserov scored the game-winning goal in Metallurg Magnitgorsk's 4-3 overtime win Friday in Game 5 versus Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the second round of the KHL playoffs.

Kantserov tallied at 5:19 of overtime. The 21-year-old erupted into high-profile status with a 36-goal, 64-point effort over 63 regular-season contests, but he's found scoring more difficult in the postseason. He has three goals and five points over 10 outings in the playoffs. Metallurg's win Friday put them into the semifinals, so a decision on Kantserov's potential arrival to Chicago will have to wait a few weeks longer.