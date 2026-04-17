Roman Kantserov News: Scores series-clinching goal
Kantserov scored the game-winning goal in Metallurg Magnitgorsk's 4-3 overtime win Friday in Game 5 versus Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the second round of the KHL playoffs.
Kantserov tallied at 5:19 of overtime. The 21-year-old erupted into high-profile status with a 36-goal, 64-point effort over 63 regular-season contests, but he's found scoring more difficult in the postseason. He has three goals and five points over 10 outings in the playoffs. Metallurg's win Friday put them into the semifinals, so a decision on Kantserov's potential arrival to Chicago will have to wait a few weeks longer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Kantserov See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15053 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January85 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Kantserov See More