Roman Schmidt News: Moved in minor-league deal
Schmidt was traded to the Wild from the Flyers in exchange for Boris Katchouk on Sunday.
Schmidt was traded to Philadelphia from Tampa Bay in early December, and he'll be on the move once again just under three months later. He's recorded an assist and 60 PIM over 29 AHL appearances between Lehigh Valley and Syracuse, and he'll report to Iowa following Sunday's transaction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now