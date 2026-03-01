Roman Schmidt headshot

Roman Schmidt News: Moved in minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 4:05pm

Schmidt was traded to the Wild from the Flyers in exchange for Boris Katchouk on Sunday.

Schmidt was traded to Philadelphia from Tampa Bay in early December, and he'll be on the move once again just under three months later. He's recorded an assist and 60 PIM over 29 AHL appearances between Lehigh Valley and Syracuse, and he'll report to Iowa following Sunday's transaction.

Roman Schmidt
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now