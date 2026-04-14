Ronan Seeley headshot

Ronan Seeley News: Recalled by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Seeley was recalled from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes have clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of the postseason, and Seeley will provide additional depth for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders. The 23-year-old hasn't yet made his NHL debut but is a candidate to enter the Hurricanes' lineup if they rest some of their key contributors.

Ronan Seeley
Carolina Hurricanes
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