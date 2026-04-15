Ronan Seeley News: Returns to minors

Seeley was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Seeley made his NHL debut Tuesday. He didn't record a point or a shot, but he was credited with two blocks across 15:12 of ice time in a 2-1 win over the Islanders. The 23-year-old defenseman has 10 goals and 22 points in 67 AHL appearances with Chicago this campaign. He'll reunite with the Wolves as they gear up for the Calder Cup Playoffs.