Ronan Seeley News: Returns to minors
Seeley was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Seeley made his NHL debut Tuesday. He didn't record a point or a shot, but he was credited with two blocks across 15:12 of ice time in a 2-1 win over the Islanders. The 23-year-old defenseman has 10 goals and 22 points in 67 AHL appearances with Chicago this campaign. He'll reunite with the Wolves as they gear up for the Calder Cup Playoffs.
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