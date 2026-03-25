Ronan Seeley News: Two goals in AHL victory

Seeley scored twice in AHL Chicago's 4-3 shootout win over Iowa on Wednesday.

Seeley has 10 goals and nine assists over 59 outings for the Wolves this season. He's shooting a career-high 11.2 percent, which makes his strong scoring production unlikely to last in the long run. Seeley is set for restricted free agency this summer. He's yet to match the 25-point rookie year he had in 2022-23, so he appears to be quite far off from earning his NHL debut.