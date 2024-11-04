Ronnie Attard News: Traded to Edmonton

Attard was acquired from the Flyers in exchange for Benjamin Gleason on Monday.

Attard is a 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman, and he was a third-round selection by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 25-year-old logged six points across 29 NHL games with the Flyers. The Michigan native hasn't found the scoresheet through seven outings with AHL Lehigh Valley this season. Attard will report to AHL Bakersfield.