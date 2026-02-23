Roope Hintz Injury: Dealing with illness

Hintz is questionable against the Kraken on Wednesday due to an illness, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports.

Hintz has generated points in 10 of his last 14 games, racking up three goals and nine assists, including four power-play points, in that span. With Radek Faksa (upper body) also questionable for Wednesday and Mikko Rantanen (lower body) sidelined, the Stars will almost certainly need to add some forward reinforcements prior to Wednesday's contest.