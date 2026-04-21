Roope Hintz Injury: Doubtful for Game 4
Hintz (lower body) is doubtful for Game 4 against Minnesota on Saturday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Sports reports.
While there's a chance that Hintz will join the team ahead of Saturday's matchup, he won't accompany his teammates to Minnesota for Game 3 on Wednesday. However, it still doesn't sound like he will be an option for Game 4. Hintz hasn't been skating and has been out since March 6 against Colorado.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 183 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 183 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 156 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More