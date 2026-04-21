Roope Hintz Injury: Doubtful for Game 4

Hintz (lower body) is doubtful for Game 4 against Minnesota on Saturday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Sports reports.

While there's a chance that Hintz will join the team ahead of Saturday's matchup, he won't accompany his teammates to Minnesota for Game 3 on Wednesday. However, it still doesn't sound like he will be an option for Game 4. Hintz hasn't been skating and has been out since March 6 against Colorado.