Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Exits early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hintz (lower body) was injured in Friday's game versus the Avalanche and won't finish the contest.

Hintz got tangled with Nathan MacKinnon in the second period and ended up getting the worst of the collision. Hintz was just returning after a four-game absence due to an illness, but this injury has the potential to be much more concerning. The 29-year-old could be forced to miss time, beginning with Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
Author Image
Greg Vara
3 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
4 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Greg Vara
6 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
Author Image
Greg Vara
9 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
30 days ago