Roope Hintz Injury: Exits early Friday
Hintz (lower body) was injured in Friday's game versus the Avalanche and won't finish the contest.
Hintz got tangled with Nathan MacKinnon in the second period and ended up getting the worst of the collision. Hintz was just returning after a four-game absence due to an illness, but this injury has the potential to be much more concerning. The 29-year-old could be forced to miss time, beginning with Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks.
