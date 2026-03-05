Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Expected back Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Hintz (illness) is slated to return versus the Avalanche on Friday, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Hintz will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can suit up, which should be a clear indicator that the 29-year-old center is ready to get back. In his last eight outings, Hintz has racked up one goal and seven helpers, including four power-play points.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
Author Image
Greg Vara
2 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Greg Vara
5 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
Author Image
Greg Vara
8 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
29 days ago