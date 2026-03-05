Roope Hintz Injury: Expected back Friday
Hintz (illness) is slated to return versus the Avalanche on Friday, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.
Hintz will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can suit up, which should be a clear indicator that the 29-year-old center is ready to get back. In his last eight outings, Hintz has racked up one goal and seven helpers, including four power-play points.
