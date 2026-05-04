Roope Hintz Injury: Mending from hamstring injury

Hintz (hamstring) believes he was close to returning to the lineup after dealing with a setback in his recovery, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News on Monday.

Hintz, who tore his hamstring in two spots, was hopeful that he could have played in Game 2 or 3 had the Stars advanced to the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he will have the summer to recover fully after Dallas' first-round exit at the hands of Minnesota on Thursday.