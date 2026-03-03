Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Not playing in Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Hintz (illness) will not suit up for Tuesday's road matchup against the Flames, according to Robert Tiffin of D Magazine.

Hintz will miss his fourth straight game Tuesday as he continues to recover from his illness. The Finnish center will now have a few days to work his way back to getting in the lineup ahead of Friday's home divisional matchup versus Colorado. Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene will continue to operate as the Stars' top-two centers while Hintz is sidelined.

