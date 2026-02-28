Roope Hintz Injury: Not playing Saturday
Hintz (illness) won't play against Nashville on Saturday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hintz skated on his own Saturday, but he will miss his second straight game. He has compiled 15 goals, 44 points, 125 shots on net and 58 hits through 52 appearances this season. According to Robert Tiffin of D Magazine, Hintz should be able to travel with the team for the Stars' two-game road trip against Vancouver and Calgary on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
