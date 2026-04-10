Roope Hintz Injury: Out for remainder of regular season

Hintz (lower body) is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season and is questionable for Game 1 of the postseason, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz has missed the last 17 games with the injury. He has 15 goals and 29 assists across 53 appearances this season. Once he returns for Stanley Cup playoff action, he should return to his role as a top-two center.