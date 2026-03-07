Roope Hintz Injury: Out indefinitely
Hintz (lower body) will be out for an extended period of time, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports Saturday.
Hintz sustained the injury in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado. He still has to meet with another doctor to determine how to proceed with his recovery, but head coach Glen Gulutzan is hopeful that Hintz could return before the start of the playoffs. The 29-year-old Hintz has 15 goals, 44 points, 126 shots on net and 59 hits across 53 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd4 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans5 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 287 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th10 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 431 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More