Roope Hintz Injury: Out indefinitely

Hintz (lower body) will be out for an extended period of time, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports Saturday.

Hintz sustained the injury in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado. He still has to meet with another doctor to determine how to proceed with his recovery, but head coach Glen Gulutzan is hopeful that Hintz could return before the start of the playoffs. The 29-year-old Hintz has 15 goals, 44 points, 126 shots on net and 59 hits across 53 appearances this season.