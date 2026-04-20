Roope Hintz Injury: Remains unavailable
Hintz (lower body) won't play in Game 3 against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.
Hintz hasn't been skating and has been out since March 6 against Colorado due to the injury. It remains unclear when he will return to the lineup. Hintz concluded the 2025-26 regular season with 15 goals, 44 points, 126 shots on net and 60 hits in 53 appearances.
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