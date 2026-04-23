Roope Hintz Injury: Resumes skating
Hintz (lower body), who has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Wild, resumed skating Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Thursday that Hintz is also highly doubtful for Tuesday's Game 5, but it at least appears as though the 29-year-old is trending in the right direction. The Stars want him to be able to skate with the whole team before he's in the mix to return, and it's not yet clear when that could occur.
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