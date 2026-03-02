Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Set to miss another game Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Hintz (illness) is slated to miss Monday's game against the Canucks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz has resumed skating, but he'll be forced to miss a third consecutive matchup due to his illness. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Flames, but Arttu Hyry will remain in the lineup against Vancouver.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
