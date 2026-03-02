Roope Hintz Injury: Set to miss another game Monday
Hintz (illness) is slated to miss Monday's game against the Canucks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Hintz has resumed skating, but he'll be forced to miss a third consecutive matchup due to his illness. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Flames, but Arttu Hyry will remain in the lineup against Vancouver.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th5 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 426 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips28 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 2734 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More