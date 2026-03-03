Roope Hintz Injury: Shifts to IR
Hintz (illness) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Hintz will miss his fourth straight game against Calgary on Tuesday. He is eligible to come off the IR list when he is healthy, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has compiled 15 goals, 44 points, 125 shots on net and 58 hits in 52 appearances this season.
