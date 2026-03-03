Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Hintz (illness) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Hintz will miss his fourth straight game against Calgary on Tuesday. He is eligible to come off the IR list when he is healthy, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has compiled 15 goals, 44 points, 125 shots on net and 58 hits in 52 appearances this season.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
Yesterday
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
Author Image
Greg Vara
6 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
27 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
29 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
35 days ago