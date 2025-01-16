Fantasy Hockey
Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 10:53am

Hintz (upper body) will not be in the lineup Thursday against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hintz was injured in the opening period against Toronto on Tuesday and did not return. Hintz has struggled offensively this season with 27 points in 42 games -- albeit with 19 goals -- after three straight seasons with at least 65 points. The Stars recalled Justin Hryckowian and Matej Blumel from AHL Texas ahead of Thursday's game, and one of them will enter the lineup in place of Hintz.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
