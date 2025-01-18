Fantasy Hockey
Roope Hintz

Roope Hintz Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Hintz (upper body) won't play against Colorado on Saturday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz will miss his second straight outing, and it's unclear if he will be ready to play versus Detroit on Sunday. He has registered 19 goals, 27 points, 98 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 24 hits across 42 appearances this season. Due to Hintz's absence, Justin Hryckowian will remain in Saturday's lineup.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars

