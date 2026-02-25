Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Hintz (illness) will miss Wednesday's game against Seattle, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Hintz had a goal and four points across six outings with Team Finland during the 2026 Winter Games. He also has 15 goals and 44 points in 52 appearances with Dallas in 2025-26. Arttu Hyry was summoned from AHL Texas on Wednesday and is set to make his NHL season debut.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roope Hintz See More
