Roope Hintz Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Hintz (illness) will miss Wednesday's game against Seattle, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Hintz had a goal and four points across six outings with Team Finland during the 2026 Winter Games. He also has 15 goals and 44 points in 52 appearances with Dallas in 2025-26. Arttu Hyry was summoned from AHL Texas on Wednesday and is set to make his NHL season debut.