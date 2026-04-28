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Roope Hintz Injury: Unlikely to return in first round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Tuesday that Hintz (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 6 against the Wild, and he's unlikely to play in a potential Game 7, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz had already been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against Minnesota, and it seems unlikely that he'll return at any point during the Stars' first-round series. It's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return at some point during the second round if Dallas advances.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
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