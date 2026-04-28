Roope Hintz Injury: Unlikely to return in first round

Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Tuesday that Hintz (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 6 against the Wild, and he's unlikely to play in a potential Game 7, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz had already been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against Minnesota, and it seems unlikely that he'll return at any point during the Stars' first-round series. It's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return at some point during the second round if Dallas advances.