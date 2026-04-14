Roope Hintz Injury: Will miss two playoff games
Hintz (lower body) won't be available for the first two games of the Stars' playoff run, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports Tuesday.
That effectively rules out Hintz for at least another week. Head coach Glen Gulutzan didn't sound optimistic on Hintz's status beyond that, which could endanger his participation in the rest of the first round.
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