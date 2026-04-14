Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz Injury: Will miss two playoff games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hintz (lower body) won't be available for the first two games of the Stars' playoff run, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports Tuesday.

That effectively rules out Hintz for at least another week. Head coach Glen Gulutzan didn't sound optimistic on Hintz's status beyond that, which could endanger his participation in the rest of the first round.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
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