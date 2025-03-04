Roope Hintz News: Another big game

Hintz scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Hintz was involved in the Stars' last three goals. The 28-year-old is scalding hot right now with three goals and 11 assists during his five-game point streak. Seven of those helpers have come on the power play. The Finn is up to 25 goals, 50 points (15 on the power play), 132 shots on net and a plus-11 rating across 57 appearances.