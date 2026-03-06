Roope Hintz News: Cleared to return for Friday's game
Hintz (illness) will return to action for Friday's game against Colorado, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
Hintz missed the last four games while on injured reserve due to an illness, but he was trending toward a return ahead of Friday's matchup and has officially been given the green light to return. He recorded points in six of his eight appearances leading up to the Olympic break, logging a goal, seven assists, 11 hits, five blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 17:16 of ice time across that span.
