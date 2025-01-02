Roope Hintz News: Cy Young season continues

Hintz scored twice Thursday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.

The first came on the power play, while the second came at even strength. Hintz now has 18 snipes on the season to lead the Stars. He's on a Cy Young-style season with 18 goals but just six assists in 36 games. Hintz has always been more of pure sniper than a point producer, but his assist totals are remarkably low so far. Fantasy managers expected a lot more from the center this season than a low 50-point pace, especially after putting 72, 75 and 65 points in his last three seasons. The good news is that Hintz is on pace for a fourth straight 30-plus goal season and may even hit a new career mark if he can keep up this pace.