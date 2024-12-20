Roope Hintz News: Deposits goal in loss

Hintz scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Hintz is getting into a groove with four goals and an assist over his last six contests. He's been fine on offense this year, but not outstanding due to the struggles of Jason Robertson and the rotating cast of right wings on the Stars' top line. Hintz has 14 goals, 20 points, 76 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 31 appearances.