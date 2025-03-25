Roope Hintz News: Dishes pair of helpers Monday

Hintz logged two assists, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Hintz's goal scoring has faded a bit, but this was his seventh game with multiple helpers over his last 12 outings. In that span, he has three goals and 18 assists, including five assists over his last five contests following his return from a facial injury. The 28-year-old is up to 57 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 64 appearances. Even with some time missed in 2024-25, he should be able to exceed the 60-point mark for the fourth year in a row.