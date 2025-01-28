Roope Hintz News: Distributes three helpers
Hintz notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Hintz had the primary helper on each of Wyatt Johnston's three goals in the comeback win. This was Hintz's first multi-point effort since Jan. 2 versus the Senators. He's earned five points over four contests since returning from an upper-body injury. The Finnish center is at 20 goals, 12 helpers, 107 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 46 games. One of his assists came while shorthanded, his first point on the penalty kill this season.
