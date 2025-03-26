Fantasy Hockey
Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz News: Distributes three more assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Hintz logged three assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Hintz has eight assists over six contests since returning from a facial injury. The 28-year-old center had a hand in all three of Jason Robertson's second-period tallies as the talented winger put together a natural hat trick. Hintz has multiple points in seven of his last 11 games, earning two goals and 19 assists in that span. The center isn't a pure playmaker despite his recent work -- he's at 60 points (25 goals, 35 assists) with 137 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 65 appearances.

