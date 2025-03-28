Roope Hintz News: Extends impressive stretch

Hintz recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Hintz posted his third consecutive multi-point performance, a span in which he's recorded one goal and six assists, and the 28-year-old continues to thrive as one of Dallas' primary playmaking options. Hintz has 62 points (26 goals, 36 assists) this season and is aiming to finish the regular season on a strong note, although he might fall short of reaching the 70-point mark for the third time in his last four seasons unless he goes on a tear in the final stretch of the campaign.