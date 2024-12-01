Roope Hintz News: Fills empty cage

Hintz scored an empty-net goal on five shots, logged two hits, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Hintz secured the win for the Stars with less than eight seconds left. He's warmed up now with four goals and an assist over his last five appearances, and he's showing no lingering concern after he missed a game Wednesday versus the Blackhawks due to an undisclosed injury. The center has 10 goals, 15 points, 53 shots on net, 15 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 22 appearances. Hintz is shooting 20 percent in 2024-25, but that's not egregiously high compared to previous seasons, so he should be able to stay productive even though he's expected to be a little less efficient the rest of the way.