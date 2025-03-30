Roope Hintz News: Keeps surging on offense

Hintz scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Hintz put the Stars ahead with his tally late in the first period, and he set up Mikko Rantanen's empty-netter in the third. This was a fourth straight multi-point effort for Hintz, who has two goals and seven assists in that span. The 28-year-old forward is up to 27 goals, 64 points (19 on the power play, 141 shots on net, 46 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 67 appearances. He'll have to put in a little work for a fourth straight 30-goal campaign, but few players in the NHL have played better than Hintz in March -- he's at 21 points over his last 12 outings.