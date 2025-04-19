Roope Hintz News: Nets lone goal on power play

Hintz scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Hintz got the Stars on the board in the third period, though it was his double-minor penalty for high-sticking in the second that led to the Avalanche's game-winning goal. Hintz ended his seven-game goal drought with the tally -- he had two assists, 13 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in that span. The bigger concern for the 28-year-old is the absence of Jason Robertson (knee), who is week-to-week after suffering an injury in the regular-season finale. Hintz had 28 goals, 67 points, 160 shots on net and a plus-18 in 76 regular-season contests, but he had a slow start to the campaign when Robertson was still getting up to speed after missing the preseason.