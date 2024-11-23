Roope Hintz News: On pace for another 30-goal year

Hintz scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

It was a beauty goal. Hintz skated through the neutral zone with speed, blew past Erik Cernak, and wired the puck blocker side past Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway. He has three points, including two goals, in his last two games. Hintz may have only 13 points in 19 games this season, but his eight goals put him on pace for his fourth consecutive 30-goal campaign.