Roope Hintz News: Reaches 30-assist mark

Hintz logged two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Hintz helped out on Wyatt Johnston's power-play tally to open the scoring and Mikael Granlund's overtime game-winner to close it out. With three assists over two contests since returning from a face injury, Hintz has picked up right where he left off. The 28-year-old center is up to 25 goals, 30 helpers, 134 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 61 outings. The Finn has reached the 30-assist mark for the fourth year in a row, and a strong scoring finish could help him do the same thing in goals.