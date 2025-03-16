Roope Hintz News: Ready to rock

Hintz (face) will play against Colorado on Sunday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Hintz will return to a top-six role and see time on the first power-play unit after missing the last two games. He has accounted for 25 goals, 52 points, 132 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and 36 hits in 59 appearances this season. Hintz will replace Colin Blackwell in Sunday's lineup.