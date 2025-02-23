Roope Hintz News: Records two assists in win

Hintz logged two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Hintz has struggled in February -- this was his first multi-point effort over six games this month. He set up the first two goals of Jason Robertson's second-period hat trick. The 28-year-old Hintz is up to 38 points (nine on the power play), 119 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 53 appearances this season. His offense isn't at the same level as it's been in previous years, but with Robertson picking up his own scoring pace, Hintz should follow down the stretch.