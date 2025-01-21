Fantasy Hockey
Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz News: Returning Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Hintz (upper body) will be back in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Hintz returns following a three-game absence due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old center had recorded eight goals and two helpers in his last 14 outings, including a pair of power-play tallies. Look for Hintz to get back onto the first line as well as seeing minutes with one of the two power-play units against Carolina.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
