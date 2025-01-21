Roope Hintz News: Returning Tuesday

Hintz (upper body) will be back in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Hintz returns following a three-game absence due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old center had recorded eight goals and two helpers in his last 14 outings, including a pair of power-play tallies. Look for Hintz to get back onto the first line as well as seeing minutes with one of the two power-play units against Carolina.