Roope Hintz News: Scores empty-netter in 400th game

Hintz scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Hintz played in his 400th career game Thursday, and he capped it off with an empty-netter. The center has been steady in his usual top-line role so far, earning four goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating over eight contests. Hintz will continue to see time in all situations, and while he may not finish at a point-per-game pace, he's likely to be close to that rate of production.