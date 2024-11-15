Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz News: Scores in win over Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Hintz scored a goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Hintz has found the back of the net in two of the Stars' last three games and is on his way to ending the slump affecting him over the last few weeks. He's up to 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 15 games this season, and although he should continue to have plenty of opportunities to keep producing as a top-six forward in one of the league's best offenses, more consistency on a game-to-game basis would undoubtedly boost his fantasy upside.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now