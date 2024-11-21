Roope Hintz News: Scores in win over San Jose

Hintz scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Hintz, who scored one of the Stars' two empty-netters in this game, has scored seven goals and tallied 12 points in his 18 appearances this season. However, he hasn't been very consistent on a game-to-game basis. Even though his role in the lineup will give the 28-year-old plenty of opportunities to produce, his current haul has been subpar compared to the numbers he's posted in recent years.