Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Roope Hintz headshot

Roope Hintz News: Scores in win over San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 6:32am

Hintz scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Hintz, who scored one of the Stars' two empty-netters in this game, has scored seven goals and tallied 12 points in his 18 appearances this season. However, he hasn't been very consistent on a game-to-game basis. Even though his role in the lineup will give the 28-year-old plenty of opportunities to produce, his current haul has been subpar compared to the numbers he's posted in recent years.

Roope Hintz
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now