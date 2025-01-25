Roope Hintz News: Scores power-play goal Friday

Hintz scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hintz found the back of the net in the first period shortly after Jack Eichel opened the scoring for the Golden Knights, giving him 20 on the year. The 28-year-old is on a good pace to reach the 30-goal plateau for the fourth consecutive campaign, but he's been faltering in the playmaking department, as he's notched only eight assists thus far. He's had at least 30 helpers in each of his previous three seasons.