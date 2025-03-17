Roope Hintz News: Tallies helper in return

Hintz dished out an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Hintz's return from a face injury was highlighted by an assist on linemate Jason Robertson's goal to open the scoring Sunday. With the goal, Hintz is up to 28 assists, 53 points and 132 shots on net in 60 appearances this season. It's an encouraging sign to see Hintz slot back onto Dallas' top line and produce after his two-game absence. He should likely contend to finish around his point total of 65 from a season ago. He has solid value in all fantasy formats while centering the Stars' top units at even strength and on the power play.