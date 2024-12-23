Roope Hintz News: Tallies in Monday's win

Hintz scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Hintz has been warm lately with five goals and an assist over his last seven outings. The 28-year-old is up to 15 tallies in 32 contests overall, though he's added just six assists. Still, there's not a lot to complain about with a 30-goal center. Hintz also has 77 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating this season.