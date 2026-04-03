Rory Kerins News: Big game for Wranglers
Kerins scored twice and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 5-2 win over Laval on Friday.
Kerins' massive performance got him to the 50-point mark for the season. He's at 20 goals, 30 helpers, 110 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 52 appearances. Kerins has earned six goals and seven helpers over his last seven outings, which could earn him a call-up late in the Flames' campaign.
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